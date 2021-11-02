National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$77.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BBU.UN opened at C$60.03 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.10 and a 52-week high of C$61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.15.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

