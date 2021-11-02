National Bankshares Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSU. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$43.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.89 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.