National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post sales of $513.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. 12,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,311. National Vision has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.