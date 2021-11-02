NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.35.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

