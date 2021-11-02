NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

