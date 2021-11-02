NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 1,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.