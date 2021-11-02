Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.56 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.56 million and $645,008.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00026937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,588,593 coins and its circulating supply is 18,252,274 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

