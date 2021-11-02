Needham & Company LLC Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $40.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,581 shares of company stock worth $14,933,766 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

