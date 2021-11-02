Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Neenah has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NP opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Neenah has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neenah stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Neenah worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

