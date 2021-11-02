NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth $10,353,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 66,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,973. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $853.66 million and a P/E ratio of 99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

