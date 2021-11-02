NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoPhotonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1,140.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.