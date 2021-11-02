Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.80. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 469,706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,162.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 108.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.