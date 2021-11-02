NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NetEase worth $56,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 354,256 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NTES opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

