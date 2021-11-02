Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NHS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

