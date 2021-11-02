Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.
NASDAQ NBIX traded down $12.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 47,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.