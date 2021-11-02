New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 233,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

