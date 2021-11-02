Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

