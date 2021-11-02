Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 245.21%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 6.34% 12.73% 4.16% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.55 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -9.03 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

