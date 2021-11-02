NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 3.6% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.71. 1,592,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,703,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

