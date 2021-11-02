NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.68

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

