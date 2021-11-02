NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. NEXT has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

NXGPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

