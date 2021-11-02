NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 316.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 139.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NEXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 318,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,396. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.09.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

