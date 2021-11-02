NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,150.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF remained flat at $$53.85 on Tuesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Get NN Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.