Noodles & Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,229.77 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

