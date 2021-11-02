Northern Trust Corp Acquires 100,448 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $35,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MD opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

