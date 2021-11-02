Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,743 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,743 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of PPD worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 45.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 194.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of PPD by 2,878.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,927,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,306 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $140,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. PPD’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

