Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,356 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,356 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.