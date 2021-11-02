Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

