Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Ormat Technologies worth $35,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of ORA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.