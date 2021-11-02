Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $100,871.20 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $22.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,146. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

