NovoCure Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVCR. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NovoCure stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,158.77 and a beta of 1.18. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,270 shares of company stock worth $4,278,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

