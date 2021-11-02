NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Insider Robert Besthof Sells 40,000 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 60,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

