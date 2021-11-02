Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 89804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.