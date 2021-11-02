Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.850-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

