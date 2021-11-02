Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

