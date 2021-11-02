Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

