Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NEV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 52,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $17.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.