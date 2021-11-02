Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 52,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $20,509,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 259.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

