Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 6,026 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of CONSOL Energy worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

