Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $414,000 Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.19 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

