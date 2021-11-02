Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $362,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Proman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

