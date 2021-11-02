Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $373,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,604 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

