Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 42,059 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.