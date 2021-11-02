Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,823 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,960. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

