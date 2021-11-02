Octagon Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 16.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 2,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,590. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.