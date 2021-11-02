Oddz Trading Up 45.4% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $1.82 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00081102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.53 or 0.99856331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.07084502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

