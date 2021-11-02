Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 19,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

