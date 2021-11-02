Old Well Partners LLC Invests $12.16 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,000. I-Mab comprises 5.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in I-Mab by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 2,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,369. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.