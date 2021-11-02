Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE)’s share price was up 3,289.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09). Approximately 2,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.93.

Oleeo Company Profile (LON:OLEE)

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

