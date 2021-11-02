Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:OLO opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.