Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OLO opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.