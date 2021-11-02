Omega Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

